Charlottesville Police Arrest 1 After Neck Stabbing Incident

Marc Carson CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Charlottesville police have arrested a Charlottesville man in connection with a stabbing that wounded another man Saturday morning.
Fifty-eight-year-old Marc Carson is charged with malicious wounding. Police say Carson stabbed a 58-year-old man in his neck during an argument.
This happened around 5 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of 7 ½ Street SW. The victim was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Carson is held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Press Release from Charlottesville Police Department:
On 01/14/2017 at approximately 5am, patrol officers with the Charlottesville Police Department responded to the 500 block of 7 ½ St SW for the report of a possible stabbing. Upon arrival, officers met with both the victim and the suspect. The suspect, Marc Gardner Carson, was detained by officers as they investigated the incident.
Through their investigation, officers determined that Carson had stabbed the victim while both were engaged in an argument that escalated. Carson was taken in to custody and charged with Malicious Wounding (Va Code 18.2-51). Carson is currently being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
The victim, a 58 year old male, sustained a stab wound to his neck area and was transported by rescue squad to the University of Virginia emergency room where he received treatment for his injuries. The victim remains hospitalized at this time.