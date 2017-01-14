Charlottesville Police Arrest 1 After Neck Stabbing Incident

Charlottesville police have arrested a Charlottesville man in connection with a stabbing that wounded another man Saturday morning.

Fifty-eight-year-old Marc Carson is charged with malicious wounding. Police say Carson stabbed a 58-year-old man in his neck during an argument.

This happened around 5 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of 7 ½ Street SW. The victim was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Carson is held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.