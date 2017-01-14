Perrantes Scores 25 Points; #19 UVa Wins 77-73 at Clemson

The #19 Virginia men's basketball team defeated Clemson 77-73 at Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday behind a season-high 25 points from London Perrantes.

The senior point guard has now scored in double-figures in four-straight games.

Head coach Tony Bennett says, "You could tell he was feeling it. He's had two very good games, and was assertive. It always looks good when your shots are going in. We need that. We haven't been able to, in certain games, make plays down the stretch. Plays were made today, and I thought that London was quite a player."

Marial Shayok tied his career high with 17 points, while Isaiah Wilkins finished with eight points and tied for a career-high with 13 rebounds.

The Cavaliers (13-3, 3-2 ACC) shot 58 percent from the field and made ten 3-pointers, which is their most since making 14 against Grambling State on November 22nd, 2016.

Clemson scored 42 points in the paint, 23 points off turnovers, and ten points on fast break opportunities, which are all season-highs against the Wahoos defense this season.

Virginia has won six consecutive games against Clemson.

UVa will be back in action at Boston College on Wednesday at eight o'clock.