Woman in Augusta Co. Fatal Accident Mother of Pardoned Man

NBC29 is learning more about the victim of a fatal accident that happened Thursday in Augusta County.

The victim of the accident, 57-year-old Sandra Seal, was the mother of Robert Davis.

Davis is the man who was released after spending more than 12 years behind bars before Governor Terry McAuliffe pardoned him.

Seal’s other son, Lester Seal, is a popular Charlottesville musician.

Virginia State Police say Sandra Seal hit a tanker truck head-on Thursday morning around 11 a.m.

She died at the scene.