Friday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Western Albemarle defeated Albemarle 64-60, it was the Patriots' (15-1) first loss of the season Western Albemarle defeated Albemarle 64-60, it was the Patriots' (15-1) first loss of the season

BOYS BASKETBALL
Western Albemarle 64, Albemarle 60      Ryan Ingram 26 points
Charlottesville 63, Monticello 47             Jaylen Hudson 33 points
Louisa County 64, Fluvanna County 49     Malachi Poindexter 16 points
St. Christopher's 62, Fork Union 46
Riverheads 65, Stuarts Draft 61
Nottoway 59, Buckingham 51
East Rockingham 72, Buffalo Gap 41

GIRLS BASKETBALL
William Monroe 42, Madison 18
Charlottesville 44, Monticello 23
Louisa County 55, Fluvanna County 48
Western Albemarle 40, Albemarle 22
STAB 71, St. Gertrude's 35
Wilson Memorial 62, Page County 51
East Rockingham 60, Buffalo Gap 39

