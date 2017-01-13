Harrisonburg Judge Hears Motions in Nexus Services Lawsuit

A judge is hearing arguments in a lawsuit against a group of Augusta County officials in a conspiracy case filed by a Verona-based company. Attorneys for the officials being sued are asking a judge to throw the case out.

Nexus Services is suing a bail bondsman, the county commissioner of revenue, the sheriff, and two deputies, saying the group conspired to try to halt the company's charitable bond program.

Attorneys for both sides spent nearly five hours Friday afternoon arguing their case in Harrisonburg. Some of this is prolonged by the fact that Nexus Services now wants to make some changes to its complaint filed in Harrisonburg.

Nexus alleges this was largely because a for-profit bail bondsman was worried the program would cause his business to suffer. The company alleges intimidation by deputies and aggressive tactics by the commissioner of revenue's office.

Attorneys for the sheriff's office employees say the investigators were simply doing their jobs. They say there's no evidence of a number of Nexus' allegations.

The judge also pushed Nexus attorneys on some of their arguments, saying they needed to be more specific in saying who did what in their allegations. The judge will have to rule on a number of motions including motions to dismiss and to amend the lawsuit. Those rulings are expected at some point in the near future.