Crews Respond to Albemarle Co. School Bus Fire on Interstate 64

A school bus ride to a swim meet turned dangerous Friday evening after the bus caught fire on the side of Interstate 64.

The bus ride to Monticello High School's afternoon swim meet was supposed to be an easy trip up Interstate 64 to Bridgewater until the students began to smell something.

“It smelled really bad but, I didn't really know what the smell was, and the bus started shaking, and then someone in the back of the bus yelled that a fire started,” said Monticello High School sophomore Erin Young.

Virginia State Police say the school bus stared smoking around 5 p.m. Friday on I-64 near Afton Mountain but thanks to quick thinking from the driver, the 23 students, three coaches, and driver were safe.

“I was so scared that the bus was going to explode. I ran off the bus so fast. I was just so scared it was going to explode,” Young said.

“Everyone was just piling off the bus. All the grass caught fire, so we kept moving farther and farther down the highway,” said Zach Daniel, Monticello High School junior.

Firefighters put out the blaze and Virginia State Police shut down all westbound lanes of the highway, causing backups for over five miles.

A replacement bus took the students back to Monticello High School.

Once safe, the students took stock of what happened.

“There was a lot of crying over lost things, cause after all it's high school and most people lost their backpacks with all their stuff in it,” said Daniel.

Once they got back, the students also called their parents.

“I just said, ‘The bus caught fire.’ I don't think they really understood that it was actually on fire,” said Young.

The bus was finally towed away, the smell of burning rubber still hanging in the air as the bottom of the bus scraped against the road.

“I'm just really glad everyone is okay because it could have gone so wrong and I'm just so glad the only thing we lost were our book bags,” Young said.

Virginia State Police are investigating the accident.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.