US Senator Time Kaine Speaks with UVA Medical Students

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D) stopped by the University of Virginia School of Medicine to talk with students about the future of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Kaine says he wanted to get input from the medical students, and find out what's important to them to help him become a better advocate.

The senator has been holding a series of meetings with health care stake holders across the commonwealth since December, but hasn't held talks with medical students until Friday's gathering at UVA.

Kaine spent much of his time at the university taking questions from students.

"I'd say this question about rural hospitals and reproductive health care access these are two areas that are kind of high on the chopping list. If you were to repeal the ACA, it would really hurt reproductive health care, it would really hurt rural hospitals, and hearing that priority from some of the students was important for me too," said Kaine.

Congress voted Friday to approve the first step toward getting rid of ACA, which is also referred to as “Obamacare.”

Kaine deeply opposes repealing the Affordable Care Act.