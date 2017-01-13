General Assembly to Consider Changes to Hate Crime Statute

The General Assembly will consider whether the state's hate crime statute should be tweaked during this legislative session. Democratic leaders say it's time to include more groups so they know their rights are protected.

Attorney General Mark Herring and a few other Democratic lawmakers are proposing bills that would add disability, gender, gender identity, and sexual orientation to the reasons someone could be targeted for a hate crime.

Currently Herring says Virginia's hate crime law applies to offenses motivated by a person's race, religion, or ethnicity. But now he wants to expand that definition.

Virginia State Police say there were 155 hate crimes reported in 2015. According to the attorney general's office, just 30 of those cases were prosecuted using that legal distinction over a five year period.

Herring says some social groups feel on edge after the presidential election and he wants to offer them reassurance.

"After a divisive election and on the eve of a transfer of power and a major shift in philosophy in Washington, I am concerned about the effect on our communities and whether we will still be able to count on Washington to protect us," said Herring.

Meanwhile 20th District Delegate Richard "Dickie" Bell (R) has a bill that would add attacks on police, and fire and rescue to the hate crime list. Bell says he's thinks this measure sends an important message to the law enforcement community when they're serving at an especially dangerous time.

"If we're going to have hate crimes, if we're going to form that classification of crime, then we need to protect the people who protect us every day, it only seems fair to me," said Bell.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 64 officers were shot and killed in 2016.