DOJ: First of 6 Pleads Guilty in Series of Robberies, Kidnappings

An Albemarle County teenager is admitting to taking part in a a string of armed, violent robberies across two counties.

Friday, January 13, 19-year-old Kentarian "Kentavia" Jones of Earlysville pleaded guilty to two counts of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Jones had been facing charging related to breaking into a home, abduction, armed robbery, and armed carjacking.

Authorities say Jones faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years in federal prison when he is sentenced April 12, 2017.

Jones and five other suspects were indicted in late 2016 following a series of armed robberies and kidnappings at a home, convenience store, and pizza chain restaurants in Albemarle and Greene counties.

According to evidence presented by Assistant United States Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh, Jones admitted that he participated in a robbery of the Papa John’s Pizza on Seminole Trail in Greene County on June 9, 2016.

Jones also admitted that he participated in the robbery of Domino’s Pizza on Towncenter Lane in Albemarle County on June 27, and the robbery of the Domino’s Pizza on Ford Avenue in Greene County on July 7.

*Below is surveillance video of the Greene County robbery from July 7, 2016.

Evidence reportedly shows Jones, along with one or two other men, displaying their weapons and demanding cash from employees.

Finally, Jones admitted to participating in a home robbery that expanded into kidnappings.

On July 18, 2016, Jones and two co-defendants went to an Albemarle County home to commit an armed robbery, Jones admitted in court Friday, January 13.

Authorities say Jones and two other men attacked a man during an armed robbery inside the victim’s Albemarle County home on July 18.

The victim was also made to withdraw money from a nearby bank ATM. Jones also pointed his gun at a bystander in the bank’s parking lot, and attempted to get him to withdraw money as well.

Jones then drove the first victim’s car to a 7-Eleven store, robbing the clerk while the previous victims remained in the back seat.

The defendant drove both victims to another neighborhood and forced them to get out of the car. Jones later abandoned the stolen car in a different neighborhood.

A federal court spokesperson says the other five suspects have yet to plead guilty or go to trial.