CHIP Supporters Stop by Rep. Garrett's Albemarle County Office

A few people in central Virginia are coming together to support a provision of the Affordable Care Act.

A group gathered Friday morning at the Albemarle County office of Republican Congressman Tom Garrett.

They say they're trying to raise awareness about the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and are worried it could disappear.

CHIP provides low-cost health coverage to children in families earning too much money to qualify for Medicaid.

"I see how hard they and their families work to get out of poverty, and the idea that these are free-loading people who are just using benefits is completely unfair," said protest organizer Dolly Joseph.

The group says Band-Aids on the sign they carried represent the 189,000 Virginia children who would be in danger of losing coverage under CHIP if the law is repealed.

Rep. Garrett was not at the Albemarle County office during the protest.