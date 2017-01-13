David Toscano Announces Jane Dittmar Joins Team

Press Release from the Office of David Toscano:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - David J. Toscano (D-57), Democratic leader of the Virginia House of Delegates, announced that Jane Dittmar has joined his team as Chief of Staff effective the beginning of the 2017 legislative session.



“Jane will be a tremendous addition to our team. She has the organizational and personal skills necessary to ensure strong constituent service and policy development. I couldn’t be more excited.” said Toscano during the announcement.



Dittmar previously served as president of the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, as Chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, and in 2016 was a candidate for the 5th district US Congressional seat.



“I have worked with Delegate Toscano for many years in our various leadership roles in the Charlottesville region. I admire and respect his integrity, vision and long record of public service and I look forward to working with him on legislative issues, constituent service and on state Democratic leadership initiatives going forward.” said Dittmar at the announcement.

Dittmar will replace outgoing Chief of Staff Carmen Bingham. Bingham has served as his legislative aide for the past five years, and became Chief of Staff after Toscano’s election as Leader of the House Democratic Caucus in 2011. Prior to joining Toscano, Bingham served as legislative aide to former delegate Albert Pollard of the Northern Neck, and previously held office on the Kilmarnock Town Council.

Reflecting on the transition, Bingham said, “Mr. Toscano is a true servant leader, both for his constituents and for his legislative peers. Under his leadership, Democrats have begun to regain seats in the House of Delegates which eventually will lead to a more balanced and truer representation of the Commonwealth in Virginia’s General Assembly. I have truly appreciated the opportunity David has given me, and I look forward to continuing to support him as I transition to new endeavors.”

“Carmen is well liked and respected in Richmond and Charlottesville,” said Toscano. “She has done a terrific job and I am happy to support her in her next undertaking.”



The 2017 General Assembly convened on January 11, 2017, in Richmond. Both Dittmar and Bingham will be available throughout the 2017 session.