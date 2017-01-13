UVA Police Seeking Person of Interest in Larcenies

(Photo courtesy UVA Police Department) CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
The University of Virginia Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a person of interest.
Police want to hear from anyone who recognizes the man pictured in the surveillance photo.
Investigators believe he may be connected to several larcenies on UVA Grounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the University of Virginia Police Department at 434-924-7166.
