Tom Tom Founders Festival Organizers Detail 2017 Event

Organizers of the Tom Tom Founders Festival are releasing details for this year’s upcoming events.

The annual festival celebrates innovation and entrepreneurship in Charlottesville. This year, the event will feature three summits, including a youth summit and hometown summit.

Festival director Paul Beyer says those who attend in April will hear from the owner of New Belgium Brewery and the founder of 500 startups.

"It's really a time for the whole city to shine as a creative, entrepreneurial and civically-minded city. The whole town comes together and puts on a real show that attracts people from increasingly across the nation to Charlottesville," Beyer said.

The 6th Annual Tom Tom Founders Festival is scheduled to run from April 10 through April 16.