Liaison Appointed to Shenandoah Valley Social Services

The Shenandoah Valley Social Services in Augusta County has been in the hot seat in recent history. Last year the board of supervisors asked for more reports.

Chairman of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors Tracy Pyles says social services is good about providing detailed reports and has been helpful, but says there should another set of eyes reporting back to the board.

"I think that it's important that we who are responsible for these things and have some authority on it, that we take it seriously and I think we just kind of let it go in the past,” said Pyles.

The board unanimously approved Gerald Garber to social services liaison.