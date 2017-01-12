Quantcast

Thursday's High School Sports Scores & Highlights

Madison County students stormed the court following the Mountaineers 69-66 overtime win Madison County students stormed the court following the Mountaineers 69-66 overtime win
MCHS senior Isiah Smith MCHS senior Isiah Smith
William Monroe senior Malique Shackleford William Monroe senior Malique Shackleford
Covenant's Sam Walkup Covenant's Sam Walkup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Madison County 69, William Monroe 66  F/OT
Orange County 76, Powhatan 73
Williamsburg Christian Academy 63, STAB 55
Covenant 50, Eastern Mennonite 33
Buckingham 48, Randolph Henry 44
East Rockingham 72, Wilson Memorial 61

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Covenant 53, Eastern Mennonite 32
East Rockingham 52. Wilson Memorial 44
R.E. Lee 41, Wilson Memorial 39
Buffalo Gap 59, Page County 28
Buckingham 56, Randolph Henry 20

