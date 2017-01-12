Albemarle County Woman Makes Forbes 30 Under 30 List

A 26-year-old Albemarle County woman is among the best of the best when it comes to prominent game changers in the United States.

Tamara Wilkerson made the 2017 Forbes 30 under 30 List for Education as Executive Director of African-American Teaching Fellows. The organization is a nonprofit that supports teachers of color in Charlottesville and Albemarle County schools.

Wilkerson is a former Spanish teacher and University of Virginia graduate, and has been working in her current position for almost a year.

"I definitely wasn't sure that I would make the final cut-- I mean you're talking about the top 30 people under 30 in the entire United States of America, and so I was up against some tough competition of some great people in my age range who were doing amazing things," said Wilkerson.

Thirty people are selected from 20 categories. Forbes received more than 15,000 nominations for a total of 600 slots.