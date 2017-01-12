Former Rescue Squad President Convicted of Stealing from Volunteers

Press Release from Louisa County:

Louisa – Today, Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire announced Winston P. Evatt, 48, of Mineral, was convicted of seven counts of embezzlement, one count of money laundering and one count of governmental fraud in Louisa Circuit Court for stealing from a volunteer rescue squad in Louisa.

A suspicious volunteer wanted answers about financial discrepancies and that inquiry led to a law enforcement investigation. Detective Mark E. Foster, an experienced law enforcement officer but rookie detective with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, hit the ground running. He executed numerous search warrants that led to a bank account in the name of the rescue squad. The treasurer of the rescue squad had never heard of that account.

A search of the account revealed numerous purchases for personal items to include bed sheets, dog food, gas and more. After the treasurer realized his name was fraudulently used to open the first account, a review of the other rescue squad accounts found numerous checks written by Mr. Evatt for personal items without authorization by the rescue squad.

Speaking on the convictions, McGuire said: “This case is an egregious example of someone in a position of public trust blatantly abusing that position for personal gain. It is truly sad that he stole not only from the taxpaying citizens of Louisa County but also from his fellow volunteer rescue squad members. We hope these convictions shows that individuals who violate the public trust will be punished for their criminal conduct.”

“I want to thank Detective Mark Foster and the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office for their commitment to justice. We are lucky to have such a fine professional law enforcement agency in our County. Detective Foster’s thorough work resulted in Evatt pleading guilty to all charges without any agreement” said McGuire.

The defendant is set for sentencing on March 9, 2017. He faces up to 185 years in prison and owes over $13,000 in restitution.