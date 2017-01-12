ACA Uncertainty: UVA Health System, Communities Concerned

Health care providers and families in central Virginia are trying to plan ahead, but that's hard when the future of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is so uncertain.

Republicans in the U.S. Senate mustered the votes late Wednesday night to move ahead with a repeal of ACA – often referred to as “Obamacare” - even if there isn't a replacement plan yet.

Some are concerned over what may happen between ACA being repealed and its replacement going into effect.

“The people I know have gone from being very afraid, to being very afraid and incredibly motivated,” said community activist Leanne Fox.

Fox, a former policy analyst, says the repeal of ACA is the talk of her Crozet neighborhood.

“We all started getting increasingly worried about what would happen to our families,” she said.

Fox says she went to work organizing a neighborhood letter-writing campaign to leaders in Washington, DC.

“Their families' safety and health depends on this, so we just want to act,” said Fox.

Albemarle County families are not the only ones dealing with uncertainty over the future of the Affordable Care Act.

“There's a lot of uncertainty, but the way we have planned at this time is we're assuming that the provisions that are in place will continue,” said University of Virginia Health System Chief Financial Officer Larry Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald says he is most concerned that Congress might repeal ACA, but not resolve the provider spending cuts that were meant to pay for the act. For UVA, these reductions in payments total $101 million over the next three years.

UVA relies on payments from the federal government to pay for patients who don’t have coverage. Fitzgerald says the university is much more vulnerable to cuts than a private hospital.

“We are a safety-net hospital, so we are a hospital of last resort. We treat all patients regardless of their ability to pay,” he said.

Virginia Democratic Senator Tim Kaine is trying to preserve the Affordable Care Act, at least until there is a viable replacement plan.

“If they [hospitals] can't understand what the healthcare system is going to be, they have to put all of their plans on ice, and wait until there's a solution,” said the senator.

Kaine is scheduled to speak with students at the UVA School of Medicine on Friday about how a potential repeal of ACA would affect their education.

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on its version of the bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act on Friday, January 13.