Virginia State Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Augusta County

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that closed Route 340 (East Side Highway) near Crimora for part of the day Thursday.

Police say a Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound when it crossed the center line and hit a southbound tanker truck head-on. This caused the truck, which was carrying propane, to overturn.

The driver of the Toyota was Sandra M. Seal, 57, of Crimora, Virginia. She died at the scene, and was wearing a seat belt. The truck driver was not injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.