Virginia State Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Augusta County

Virginia State Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Augusta CountyPosted: Updated:
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that closed Route 340 (East Side Highway) near Crimora for part of the day Thursday.
Police say a Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound when it crossed the center line and hit a southbound tanker truck head-on. This caused the truck, which was carrying propane, to overturn.
The driver of the Toyota was Sandra M. Seal, 57, of Crimora, Virginia. She died at the scene, and was wearing a seat belt. The truck driver was not injured in the crash.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Virginia State Police Press Release:
At 10:53 a.m., Jan. 12, 2017, Virginia State Police Trooper M.C. Brill responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred in the 1500 block of East Side Highway.
A 2001 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on East Side Highway when it crossed the centerline and struck head-on a southbound tanker truck. The impact of the crash caused the tanker truck to overturn onto its side.
The driver of the Toyota, Sandra M. Seal, 57, of Crimora, Va., died at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the tanker truck, a 57-year-old Churchville man, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.
The tanker truck was partially loaded with propane, which has to be unloaded before the truck can be cleared from the scene. The tanker was not damaged in the crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.