Company Expanding in Augusta County

A manufacturing company in Augusta County is planning to expand, creating more than a dozen jobs over the next three years.

The announcement came during a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, January 12, at Mill Place Commerce Park in Verona.

A 108,000-square foot facility will serve as the new home for Sumitomo Drive Technologies. The company makes gear boxes, mainly for the mines and minerals industry.

Its parent company is investing more than $6 million toward the project.

The facility where employees currently work is right next to where the new expansion is expected to be built. The goal is to create about 15 new jobs over the next few years. About 33 people work at the current facility.

"Augusta County business is just a very top priority for us, and manufacturing jobs are really part of our economy. So we love this announcement, we love the opportunity to work with this company," said Augusta County Economic Developer Amanda Glover.

Crews are set to start preparing the site on Monday, January 16, and construction is expected to start in March.

The new building is expected to be complete by November.