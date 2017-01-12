Quantcast

Charlottesville Man Admits to Stealing Richmond Widow’s Money

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A Charlottesville businessman is admitting to squandering his client's dead husband's fortune.

According to Richmond BizSense, the victim, identified as Lynne Kinder, filed a lawsuit in November claiming Victor Dandridge III stole and mismanaged nearly $5 million. 

Dandridge began managing Kinder’s money after the death of her husband in 2005. 

Monday, Dandridge sent out a response saying he acted alone, and admits lying to Kinder and taking her money to save his struggling businesses.

Kinder is seeking more than $6 million in damages.

