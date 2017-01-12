Charlottesville Man Admits to Stealing Richmond Widow’s Money

Charlottesville Man Admits to Stealing Richmond Widow’s MoneyPosted: Updated:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
A Charlottesville businessman is admitting to squandering his client's dead husband's fortune.
According to Richmond BizSense, the victim, identified as Lynne Kinder, filed a lawsuit in November claiming Victor Dandridge III stole and mismanaged nearly $5 million.
Dandridge began managing Kinder’s money after the death of her husband in 2005.
Monday, Dandridge sent out a response saying he acted alone, and admits lying to Kinder and taking her money to save his struggling businesses.
Kinder is seeking more than $6 million in damages.
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.