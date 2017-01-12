Former Charlottesville Vice Mayor Holly Edwards Laid to Rest

The Charlottesville community is saying its final goodbyes to a woman who worked for change in the city for decades.

Former Charlottesville Vice Mayor Holly Edwards was laid to rest Thursday, January 12. She was 56 years old.

People turned out in droves to Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church to pay their final respects. The funeral service began at 11 a.m., and is following by an internment at Holly Memorial Gardens.

Edwards was elected to Charlottesville City Council in 2007, but decided not to seek a second term.

She also worked as a nurse at the Westhaven Nursing Clinic, and was a member of the Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP.

Last October, the Charlottesville Office of Human Rights honored Edwards with a plaque on the Drewary Brown Bridge for her role as a bridge builder in the community.