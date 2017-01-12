Carver Rec Center to Hold Annual 'Continuing His Dream and Works'Posted: Updated:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - In honor of the birthday of civil rights pioneer Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the fifth annual "Continuing His Dream and Works" event will be held Monday, January 16th, 2017 from 1 - 3 p.m. at the George Washington Carver Recreation Center (Jefferson School City Center - 4th St NW, Charlottesville, VA).
The event is free and family friendly.
Highlights this year include keynote speaker Elijah Coles; the presentation of the 4th Annual Alicia B. Lugo Award to a community member; gospel vocalist Debra Payne; praise phenom Ella Marrs, "Brave Souls on Fire" poetry, a presentation of Mr. Alex-Zan's "The Dreamers," and more. Talya Cunningham of Newsplex will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies.
This event is being coordinated by Charles Alexander, better known as Mr. Alex-Zan. For more information, call (804) 321-3636 or Carver Recreation Center(434) 970-3053, email alxzan@i-c.net, or visit the web site at www.Alex-Zan.com
Event sponsors are Reid's Supermarket, Our Legacy, Inc., Carter's Taxi, Inc., Darnell Taylor Cleaning Service, Jones Heating and Air, Martin's Hardware, Cavalier Barbershop and Charlottesville Parks and Recreation.
