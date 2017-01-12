VDOT Patches Potholes on Interstate 64

Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation spent the day traveling up and down Interstate 64 to fill in potholes caused by the recent winter weather.

VDOT fixes the potholes by using an adhesive and filling the area with loose asphalt.

The solution is intended to be a long-term fix that will survive the rest of the year's winter weather.

"The sealing ability of that machine keeps the pothole there, keep the new pavement there for quite some time. There is no time limit for us to have to come back. It's not on our radar screen once we patch it again," said Will Merritt with VDOT.

VDOT says it filled at least 50 to 60 potholes in central Virginia on Thursday, January 12.

Crews are scheduled to continue making road repairs through Saturday.