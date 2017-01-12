Quantcast

VDOT Patches Potholes on Interstate 64

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation spent the day traveling up and down Interstate 64 to fill in potholes caused by the recent winter weather.

VDOT fixes the potholes by using an adhesive and filling the area with loose asphalt.

The solution is intended to be a long-term fix that will survive the rest of the year's winter weather.

"The sealing ability of that machine keeps the pothole there, keep the new pavement there for quite some time. There is no time limit for us to have to come back. It's not on our radar screen once we patch it again," said Will Merritt with VDOT.

VDOT says it filled at least 50 to 60 potholes in central Virginia on Thursday, January 12.

Crews are scheduled to continue making road repairs through Saturday.

Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:

CULPEPER — On Thursday, Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., crews will patch potholes on Interstate 64 in both directions from mile marker 99 on Afton Mountain to mile marker 143 (Route 208 exit) in Louisa County.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane through the mobile work zone. Motorists should be alert for slow-moving vehicles and may experience minor delays approaching the work zone.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.

