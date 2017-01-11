McAuliffe Delivers State of the Commonwealth Address

Governor Terry McAuliffe delivering the State of the Commonwealth Address

The 72nd governor of Virginia gave the State of the Commonwealth Address Wednesday night in Richmond. Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe boasted about what's going well in the state and told lawmakers what still needs work.

The governor took time to highlight work his administration has done over the past year, including efforts to improve the state's economy.

McAuliffe says he's reached out to 19 countries to diversify the economy, closing 853 new economic deals.

He also announced that Navy Federal Credit Union will locate 1,400 jobs to Frederick County.

“We needed to redouble our focus on economic development and make Virginia more attractive to job creators in sectors like cyber security, bioscience, data analytics, and advanced manufacturing," said McAuliffe.

McAuliffe also touched on the state's opioid epidemic, saying he's hopeful lawmakers can work together on the issue.

Republicans responded to the governor’s address Wednesday night.

A state senator from Henrico County and a state delegate from the Virginia Beach area shared their priorities.

“There are many challenges we need to address during this session. We will be promoting legislation to repair our economic development outreach and incentive programs to restore Virginia's ranking as America's best state for business,” said Delegate Ron Villanueva, R – 21st District.

"By taking Medicaid expansion off the table, we can now begin the hard work of repairing and reforming an essential part of the social safety net. As a practicing physician, I know firsthand the importance of addressing this problem,” said Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, R- 12th District.

This is McAuliffe’s final session with the General Assembly.