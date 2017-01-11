Quantcast

Wednesday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

STAB's Jayden Nixon Dunks in STAB's Win Over Collegiate STAB's Jayden Nixon Dunks in STAB's Win Over Collegiate
Austin Katstra had 22 points and this dunk in Albemarle's win over Orange Austin Katstra had 22 points and this dunk in Albemarle's win over Orange

BOYS BASKETBALL
STAB 63, Collegiate 47
Albemarle 82, Orange County 40
William Monroe 66, Central-Woodstock 40
R.E. Lee 76, Waynesboro 54
Brentsville 50, Turner Ashby 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL
William Monroe 48, Central-Woodstock 21
George Mason 57, Madison County 19
Albemarle 60, Orange County 37
Riverheads 51, Nelson County 21
Stuarts Draft 64, Luray 38
Buffalo Gap 55, Stonewall Jackson 23

