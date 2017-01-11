Legislative Session Begins in Richmond

This year's legislative session is now underway in Richmond.

The General Assembly will now start debating bills and figuring out how to fill a budget hole that exceeds a billion dollars.

The budget will be a major issue for lawmakers to grapple with in the coming weeks, and while there are differences between the GOP majority general assembly and the democratic governor, both sides say they're up for seeking common ground.

The House of Delegates and state Senate gaveled in to officially mark the start of session in Richmond, and as per tradition, the governor greeted a group of lawmakers in his office in the capitol.

Democrats and Republicans say they'd like to make progress on mental health reform, meaning speedier access to care.

"If you have a problem and you come to the local authorities, they can get you evaluated that day. We want to stop this long delay, get to people right away," said Delegate Rob Bell, R-58th District.

"This year, I think our big challenge are going to be mental health reform and dealing with the opiate crisis. I think those are the two big things we have to deal with," said Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe (D).

The GOP remains in charge of both chambers of the legislature. Bell says in addition to improving the overall mental health system, those in jails need better access too.

“We've had some jail deaths and one of them was related to mental health issues. We're trying to have a better, clearer definition of who investigates what happens, how do we figure out what went wrong when somebody dies in one of our jails?" said Bell.

It's Governor McAuliffe's final session while in office, and he's urging lawmakers to send him bills that will advance Virginia's economy.

McAuliffe is driving home the point that he will reject legislation dealing with limiting abortion rights or transgender access to bathrooms. He promises to veto legislation he calls socially divisive.

"Leave women alone, leave members of the LGBT community, let's spend our time here on an agenda that brings people together, it helps every corner of the commonwealth," said McAuliffe.

Currently Republicans do not have a veto proof majority.