General Assembly Considering Bill to Help Low-Income Pet Owners

Virginia lawmakers will consider this session would set up a fund to help low-income pet owners and rescue groups pay to spay or neuter animals.

The group Virginians for Change to Animal Legislation supports Senate Bill 7-99. It proposes people who buy pet food would pay a few extra pennies.

Veterinarian Garrett Wood helps run the companion animal fund his father established more than a decade ago at Charlottesville’s Old Dominion Animal Hospital.

The fund allows low-income pet owners and rescue groups to have cats and dogs spayed or neutered.

“Once they're brought in through the rescue groups, then we can give them a majorly discounted rate on their spay and neuter,” said Wood.

Wood says the nonprofit has paid for about 5,000 sterilizations.

“We're not really making money on those types of rescue groups and trying to keep the cost down as much as we can so we can get as many spays and neuters done to help the community,” said Wood.

A proposed bill in the state senate would help vets and rescue groups cover those costs.

“What we're finding is basically a lot of unwanted pets who end up in our pounds and humane societies are from dogs or cats that have not been spayed or neutered, a lot of times because the family that owns them can't afford them,” said Senator Bill Stanley, R-20.

Senate Bill 7-99 would set up a statewide companion animal fund.

It proposes a surcharge per ton of pet food sold in the commonwealth to bring in about $2.5 million. The fund would offer vouchers to low-income pet owners for free sterilization.

“One of the best ways that we can control populations is not through euthanasia, not through killing a dog or cat needlessly because they don't have a home, but rather I think through the spay and neuter program,” said Stanley.

Wood believes the bill would provide relief for animal rescue groups.

“By getting more and more animals spayed or neutered, we'll find more homes for each of those animals and prevent those extra populations from growing,” said Wood.

A similar bill failed in last year's General Assembly session. The new version lowers the pet food surcharge, and Stanley says it amounts to people paying about three cents per ton.