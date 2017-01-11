Louisa Adult Education Center Now Has Permanent Home

the inside of the new adult education center in Louisa

A program that helps adults in Louisa County earn their high school diploma is celebrating the move into its first permanent home.

A former alternative education building now houses the Louisa Adult Education Center's classroom and computer testing lab. The center spent the years following the 2011 earthquake in a trailer.

The center's two teachers help prepare adults for GED tests and workplace certifications.

“They don't mind coming to class because they're coming on a high school campus and they feel like they are of worth. And that's what they do here, we make them feel of worth and they can do it. Some of them have been out of school now for almost 40 years, but they come back and they're trying very hard,” said Lola Richardson of Thomas Jefferson Adult and Career Education.

The center is inviting the community to an open house Thursday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. to learn more about its programs.