Policy Experts Discuss National Security at UVA Miller Center Event

With just nine days before President-elect Donald Trump is set to take the oath of office, the University of Virginia Miller Center is looking at national security issues that he and his administration might have to face.

The discussion National Security in a Trump Presidency is part of the Miller Center's American Forum Public Affairs program.

Wednesday’s talk jump starts a 2017 series on foreign policy and national security that will continue into the spring.

University of Texas at Austin professor Jeremi Suri and professor at Johns Hopkins University professor Eliot Cohen, both experts in foreign policy, took part in the discussion. They both believe the U.S. is in an unpredictable state.

Suri highlighted Trump’s lack of foreign policy experience, and even predicted that the country is likely to see more war or other conflicts.

"We're in a very risky world, and there are a lot of decisions that a president has to make on a day-to-day basis that look like small decisions that have enormous implications," Suri said.

Both Suri and Cohen remain optimistic for the long term future of the country, though short term they say the U.S. is probably going to have a difficult time.

"The thing that we collectively can usefully do, is to try to come to sort of a consensus on what our role in the world should be, and that will help shape what not only what this president does, but what future presidents should do," said Cohen.

These discussions at the Miller Center are geared toward hoping Trump will be a success for the country.