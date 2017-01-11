UVA Helps Draft, Endorse Latest HPV Vaccination Recommendations

The Centers for Disease Control have issued new human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination guidelines that researchers at the University of Virginia helped draft.

Healthcare providers used to recommend three shots that prevented against four strains of HPV.

The new guidelines say children only need two shots, but the new vaccine will target nine strains.

Researchers say HPV vaccines are important for more than just preventing sexually transmitted infections.

“This is the only vaccine we have that actually prevents and reduces the impact of a cancer - several types of cancers, actually - that can cause significant morbidity and mortality,” said Jessica Keim-Malpass with the UVA School of Nursing.

The vaccine works best in girls and boys ages 11 to 12, though most people can still be vaccinated into their mid-twenties.

Most insurance programs cover the HPV vaccine.