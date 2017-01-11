Staunton Seeking Community's Input on Downtown Parking

Release from Staunton:



STAUNTON, Va., JANUARY 10, 2017 - To better understand current and future parking needs in the historic downtown central business district, the City of Staunton has commissioned a parking study, which is scheduled to begin this month.



As part of the study process, the city is seeking constructive input from the Staunton community regarding downtown parking.



The city, in conjunction with Walker Parking Consultants, will host two public meetings during which residents, business owners, visitors and any interested party may contribute their ideas to the city’s effort to create viable parking strategies and an efficient parking system for the downtown area.



Public meeting times and location are as follows:

5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31

8:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1

Both meetings will be held in City Council Chambers, City Hall, 116 W. Beverley Street.

Public input received at these meetings and at other times during the study process will be considered and reflected in the final report. The study is expected to be completed in May and will inform city staff as they develop future parking strategies.



About the Parking Study

A comprehensive parking study will be conducted by Walker Parking Consultants (Walker), an experienced parking consulting firm, and evaluate city parking rates, parking equipment and the use of public parking facilities.



Additionally, the city has commissioned Walker to provide recommendations on rate structures, parking equipment, parking and funding strategies, and comparisons of parking systems in comparable Virginia cities. The results will inform city staff and City Council in formulating parking policies and in the development of new strategies for parking revenue and funding.