Lynchburg Man Sentenced in Child Pornography Case

LYNCHBURG, VIRGINIA - A local man, who pled guilty in September 2016 to illegally possessing images of child pornography, was sentenced yesterday in the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Lynchburg, Acting United States Attorney Rick A. Mountcastle announced.



Phillip Dale Mahlkuch, 60, of Dillwyn, Va., previously pled guilty to one count of knowingly possessing material that contained one or more images of child pornography.



Yesterday in the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Lynchburg, Mahlkuch was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release thereafter. In addition, he was ordered to pay a special assessment of $100 and a fine of $7,500.



The investigation of the case was conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant United States Attorney Charlene R. Day prosecuted the case for the United States.