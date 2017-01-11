Updated: Woman Accused of Sexual Relation with Student Appears in Court

A plea agreement is in the works for an Albemarle County teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Twenty-seven-year-old Amelia Tat was accompanied by her family for her hearing in Albemarle Circuit Court Wednesday, January 11. She is expected to enter a plea agreement, the exact details of which are not available at this time.

Attorneys were ready to move forward with finalizing the plea agreement, when they realized a critical signature was missing from the document. The court scheduled to revisit the issue later in the month.

According to authorities, Tat was working as a science teacher at Jack Jouett Middle School in 2014 when the alleged sexual relationship happened.

She was later employed by Nelson County Public Schools following her time at Jack Jouett Middle School.

Police arrested Tat on June 29, 2016. Albemarle County police charged her with two felony counts of carnal knowledge of a minor, and one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship.

Lynchburg police had also charged Tat with felony count of carnal knowledge of a minor, but that has since been incorporated into her plea deal. As a result, Tat will not face this charge in Lynchburg once the plea deal is finalized.

“Per a plea agreement, she [Tat] agreed to waive jurisdiction and have all matters taken care of in Albemarle County,” said Lynchburg Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Janell Johnson in a statement.

Albemarle Circuit Court has scheduled the plea hearing for Friday, January 27.

Officials with Nelson County Public Schools say Tat is currently suspended from her position as a teacher at Nelson County High School.