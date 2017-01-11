ACSA: Potential Impact on Water Service in Albemarle County

Release from the Albemarle County Service Authority:



As part of the Route 29 Solutions – 29 Widening Project, VDOT’s contractor is installing a new Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority (RWSA) water main from the Rivanna River to the Hollymead Towncenter.



The new water main will be installed in four phases, to allow for periodic testing and to minimize the potential impact to water customers.



Prior to bringing each phase into service, the new water main must be flushed and disinfected. Flushing the new water main entails delivery of a large volume of water, at a higher than normal velocity, to ensure that the new pipes are clean and ready for potable use.



This localized high volume, high velocity water use could potentially create a noticeable change in water service to area customers. There may be fluctuations in water pressure, and/or noticeable discoloration of the water. These conditions are temporary, and should clear-up shortly after the flushing activities are concluded.



Generally, running your water for a short period of time clears the problem fairly quickly.



If you experience persistent problems, please contact the Albemarle County Service Authority (ACSA) office, at 977-4511.



The first round of flushing is scheduled for Thursday, January 12, between 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.



The ACSA will have staff in the area to address issues, should they arise. The areas most likely to be impacted include; Hilton Heights, and the area between Carrsbrook Drive and Polo Grounds Road, including Seminole Lane.