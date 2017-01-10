Quantcast

George Huguely Case Pushed Back to July 2018

Posted: Updated: Jan 11, 2017 12:14 AM
File image: George Huguely being escorted into a court in Albemarle County File image: George Huguely being escorted into a court in Albemarle County
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The wrongful death case against convicted murderer George Huguely has been pushed back. The trial will now begin July 30, 2018.

In 2012 Huguely was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love. He is currently serving a 23-year sentence. 

Huguely is being sued by Yeardley Love's mother, Sharon Love, for $6 million for her daughter's May 2010 death.

Attorneys for Huguely say two pending insurance cases in Maryland need to be ruled on before this case can get underway.

