George Huguely Case Pushed Back to July 2018

File image: George Huguely being escorted into a court in Albemarle County

The wrongful death case against convicted murderer George Huguely has been pushed back. The trial will now begin July 30, 2018.

In 2012 Huguely was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love. He is currently serving a 23-year sentence.

Huguely is being sued by Yeardley Love's mother, Sharon Love, for $6 million for her daughter's May 2010 death.

Attorneys for Huguely say two pending insurance cases in Maryland need to be ruled on before this case can get underway.