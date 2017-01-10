People in Waynesboro Learn About Environmental Draft Restoration Plan

In Waynesboro, it was standing room only at the public library Tuesday night for those learning about the roughly $50 million DuPont settlement and the damage to natural resources.

A draft restoration plan and environmental assessment was released for public comment.

The preferred plan improves recreational fishing opportunities, improving water quality and fish habitat, songbird and mussel restoration. Natural resource agencies want input, but it must focus on repairing natural resources.

"There are legal restrictions along those lines. We're just hoping that people give us some good ideas specifically for floodplain areas, recreational opportunities, water quality, animals that were affected. Those kinds of things that will help put this whole watershed area into better health," said Bill Hayden, a spokesman for the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

The public comment period closes January 30, and natural resource officials will consider comments and finalize the plan later this year.