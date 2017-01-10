Staunton Downtown Development Association Reveals Survey Results

The Staunton Downtown Development Association Survey results came in.

Survey Analyst Tripp Muldrow of Arnett Muldrow and Associates out of Greenville, SC presented those results Tuesday at Staunton City Hall.

Muldrow says participation was high and the survey demonstrated the affection people have for downtown Staunton. Downtown Staunton ranked high on customer service, cleanliness, safety, quality dining and shopping.

Participants also identified opportunities for growth.

"Quite a bit of comments on green space and what opportunities are there for places for people to gather. And then we heard some opportunities on increasing the bikeability and walkability from downtown to adjacent neighborhoods," said Muldrow.

"Looking at parking, some event development for downtown. A lot of it was physical stuff in the district that they really wanted that would make it more comfortable for them," said Julie Markowitz, the executive director of the SDDA.

Respondents said they want better lighting on Beverley Street, something that was already on the SDDA's list with plans to kick-off a fundraising campaign this year.