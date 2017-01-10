Center for Politics: Dems to Have Legislative Trouble in General Assembly

Virginia's State Senate will remain in the hands of the GOP.

The 22nd District special election was one of three elections held Tuesday.

A political analyst with the University of Virginia Center for Politics says that the Republican wins means controversial Democratic legislation might not make the light of day.

"Which means that there will be no chamber that's allied to Governor McAuliffe in any way, had Democrats won it would have been a 20-20 senate which would have allowed the tie-breaking vote by Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam to give them control," said Geoffrey Skelley of the UVA Center for Politics.

The center says with Republicans in control, any push by the governor to expand Medicaid in the upcoming session could be blocked.

The General Assembly session is set to start Wednesday.