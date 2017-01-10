Quantcast

ACPD Accepting Applications for Annual Citizens' Police Academy

If you have questions about how police officers decide when to use force or who to pull over, now is your chance for answers.

The Albemarle County Police Department is now accepting applications for its annual Citizens' Police Academy.

This year, participants will visit the new firing range, see how officers work with police dogs, and get a chance to meet the officers patrolling your neighborhoods.

“So in the past the Citizens' Police Academy has been largely lecture based, but we're moving away from that into the more hands on experience,” said Madeline Curott, a spokesperson for the Albemarle County Police Department.

You must be an Albemarle County resident, or work in the county, to apply. Those applications are due January 20, click here for more information. 

