Charlottesville and Albemarle Policymakers Discuss Middle Tier Jobs

Policymakers in central Virginia are noting a lack of what are called "middle tier" jobs, and are trying to figure out what do to about it.

Now policymakers and educators in the Charlottesville and Albemarle County area are joining forces to deal with both sides of the problem.

Policymakers say there are plenty of high-skilled and low-skilled jobs in the city, but there aren't a lot in the middle. Middle tier jobs are generally for someone who does not have a college degree, but does have plenty of practical job training.

Charlottesville is expanding its Growing Opportunities job training program for bus drivers, utility workers and people in hospitality. Meanwhile, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is looking for ways to fill the middle tier job gap by increasing training.

“What we find is our businesses have a need for employees, but we don't necessarily have employees with the right training. So connecting PVCC with job skills training is all part of economic development,” said supervisor Diantha McKeel.

Administrators at Piedmont Virginia Community College say they are encouraged by the city and county's interest in tying job training to community employment.

The community college is starting a number of new training programs to help their students get jobs after graduation.

The Charlottesville City Council is also looking for ways to help area students get paid internships and job experience on some of the development projects this year, like rebuilding the Belmont Bridge.