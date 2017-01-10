Covenant Head Football Coach Dave Hart Resigns

Covenant head football coach Dave Hart will resign at the end of the 2016-17 school year. He spent eight years at Covenant, including the last three as head coach of the football team. Hart was also Covenant's Assistant Athletic Director.

Hart led the Eagles to the playoffs in 2015 for the first time in seven years.

In a press release Covenant says that Dave and his wife Nikki, will be joining missionary staff with Athletes in Action (AIA), a ministry of Cru. AIA works with youth, collegiate, professional, and Olympic level athletes and coaches to impact their lives with the gospel of Jesus Christ. They both have been assigned to AIA’s headquarters in Xenia, OH and will work within their Total Athlete Complex (TAC).

“My family and I are very excited to follow God’s calling on our lives to join AIA, yet at the same time very sad to leave Covenant and the people that we love,” says Hart.

The Covenant press release says Hart initially came to Covenant as a football coach in 2009 and shortly thereafter became a full-time PE teacher at the Lower School. After 4 years as a PE coach, he was promoted to Assistant Athletic Director and Head Football Coach in 2014 under former Athletic Director, Brooks Berry.

Under Coach Hart’s service with the athletic program, Covenant won seven team and two individual state championships. After being an assistant football coach for four years, he led Covenant’s football program for three years and successfully got the Eagles back into the VISAA state playoffs for the first time since 2008. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity given to me by the Covenant School to serve in the role of Assistant Athletic Director for these last three years, “ says Hart. “Coaching football at Covenant as well has truly been one of the greatest joys of my life up to this point.”