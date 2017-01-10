Republican Mark Peake Wins 22nd District Senate Seat

Voters in Fluvanna County casted their ballots Tuesday to fill the 22nd District senate seat left vacant by former Senator Tom Garrett (R) who is now a United States Congressman for the Fifth District of Virginia.

Republican Mark Peake won the election defeating Democrat Ryant Washington, and Independent Joe Hines.

NBC29 stopped by the Fluvanna County Volunteer Fire Department to speak with voters on Tuesday.

“I think that we're all a little bit distracted by the headlines, policies that are influx and a lot of questions that haven't been answered yet and this is our chance to take part in how those questions are answered,” said Anthony Bronkema, a voter NBC29 spoke with.

Fluvanna County has around 15,000 voters, with just over 4,000 in the Palmyra district.

Peake’s victory decides the balance of power in the Virginia Senate for Republicans.

RPV Statement on Results in SD 22: RPV Chairman John Whitbeck issued the following statement:

"Let me be among the first to congratulation Sen.-elect Mark Peake on his win tonight. Despite a massive effort by Governor McAuliffe and other Democrats that included out of state funding and hand-picked challengers, our team came out on top. "



"SD 22 and HD 85 are our first two wins of 2017, but they are by no means the last. Virginia Republicans are well positioned to keep this momentum going through the year. When voters go to the polls this November, Senator Peake and Delegate Holcomb will have a new Republican Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, and larger House GOP majority to work with."