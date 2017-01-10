Charlottesville Police Search for Suspects in 2 Shootings

Police are searching for two men that they believe are connected to two separate shootings at Friendship Court.

The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 22-year-old Michael Anthony Brown and 22-year-old Robert Arnell Coles Jr.

Brown is wanted in connection to shots fired in the area of the Friendship Court apartments back on October 1, 2016.

Coles is wanted for a similar incident that happened on December 9, 2016.

Both suspects are wanted for the use firearm in a felony, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and the discharge firearm into occupied dwelling.

No one was hurt in either shooting. Both incidents resulted in damage to the buildings in the area of Friendship Court.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.