Poll: Majority of Virginians Open to Renewable Energy

A top Republican polling firm based in Virginia has released new results on energy issues, the upcoming governor's race and the Trump transition process.

The polling was directed by Conservatives for Clean Energy. The organization is making the case that embracing a holistic approach to energy - which includes wind and solar - could improve the economies of both Virginia and North Carolina.

"Our organization thinks it's important that conservatives be involved and at the table on these clean energy issues,” said Conservatives for Clean Energy President and CEO Mark Fleming.

Fleming believes the upcoming legislative session in Richmond offers an opportunity for state leaders to consider expanding energy options.

"It should not be a partisan issue. Clean energy is something that affects all of us and offers economic development potential in the commonwealth. So it's something that we think transcends party lines," said Fleming.

Conservatives for Clean Energy went to Alexandria-based Public Opinion Strategies for research.

The polling surveyed 500 people, and concluded that two-thirds of conservative voters in VA support renewables, according to that survey.

"We're just working to get the word out about our positive message on wind, energy efficiency, solar and other emerging clean energy technologies like battery storage, grid modernization, waste energy," Fleming said.

The survey also took a political pulse of the commonwealth’s gubernatorial race: pollsters found as of mid-December, Democratic candidate Lt. Governor Ralph Northam has a lead over his Republican opponents. Tom Perriello has declared he's entering the race, which could shake things up for the Democrats' primary.

Either way, Public Opinion Strategies partner Glen Bolger expects an exciting match-up this November.

"I think that this race is likely to go down to the wire given the high number of undecideds," he said.

The poll also measured the approval rating of President-elect Donald Trump's handling of the transition process and his appointments. It concluded that 50 percent disapproved, while 45 percent approved.