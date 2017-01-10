VDOT Holds Public Hearing on Ivy Rd. Bridge Replacement Options

The bridge on Route 250 (Ivy Road) over Little Ivy Creek

The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking drivers between Charlottesville and Crozet to decide between adding miles to their drive for weeks or sitting in stop-and-go traffic for months.

The bridge on Route 250 (Ivy Road) over Little Ivy Creek is "structurally deficient" and in need of replacement. VDOT estimates around 11,500 vehicles drive across the 81-year-old bridge every day.

“We want to make sure it's maintained, in service, in good condition for those motorists that use it,” said Stacy Londrey with VDOT.

Engineers are designing a $3 million replacement for the bridge, and VDOT has invited the public to weigh in on which option to pick for getting around the construction.

The first option for replacing the bridge would require shutting down a portion of Route 250 for two weeks, and detouring traffic 24 miles onto Interstate 64.

The second option would allow one lane of traffic at a time through the construction area. VDOT estimates this option would cause the project to take at least three months to complete.

“Either way, even a three month bridge project, is pretty fast in comparison. But we do realize there's pain for motorists that will be using that route during construction,” said Londrey.

Drivers and business owners say either option to delay or detour traffic is going to cause problems.

“Quality work in a timely manner would be appreciated,” said Scott’s Ivy Exxon owner Scott Ramm.

Ramm is preparing for disruption to his business while VDOT crews work on the bridge.

Ivy Corner Garden Center Manager Leslie Lovelace is leaning toward the longer construction in exchange for keeping the road open.

“But I'm not really sure, because people might say it's too much of a hassle and they don't want to come this way,” she said.

Lovelace adds, “Either option is really going to hurt us.”

VDOT’s public hearing was held at Mount Calvary Baptist Church on Morgantown Road from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 10.

Comments on this project can be sent via email to VDOT until January 20. Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Transportation.