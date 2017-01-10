Afton Distillery Owner Seeks GOP Nomination for Virginia Governor

Denver Riggleman (Photo courtesy Facebook)
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Distillery owner Denver Riggleman says he will seek the Republican nomination for governor.
Riggleman said in a news release late Monday that he wants to break up the "good ole boys system" in Richmond.
Riggleman and his wife, Christine, own Silverback Distillery, a craft distillery in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Three candidates other candidates are running on the Republican side.
Riggleman will host a campaign kickoff at Silverback Distillery on Saturday, January 14
Virginia's governor, Democrat Terry McAuliffe, is barred from running again because of term limits.
Release from Denver Riggleman:
Denver Riggleman, prospective candidate for Governor has officially thrown his hat into the ring for the Republican Nomination.
“I am running to radically change business as usual in Virginia. The plain truth is that the system is wired for lobbyists and large donors and against small business and the people. I have explored every other avenue to fight for not just myself but for the people of Virginia. I believe someone needs to use blunt force trauma to break up the good ole boy system in Richmond that, as Ronald Reagan said, ‘takes from the needy to give to the greedy.’”
Denver Riggleman will be hosting a campaign kickoff at Silverback Distillery in Nelson County on Saturday, January 14th.
Official Campaign Kickoff
Silverback Distillery
Saturday, January 14th
11 AM
9374 Rockfish Valley Hwy
Afton, VA 22920