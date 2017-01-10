Louisa County Man Charged with Sexually Assaulting Autistic Child

A man who investigators say was supposed to drive an autistic child to school is now charged with sexually assaulting him.

A Louisa County grand jury indicted Sprouse Monday, January 9, on four charges:

Abduction with intent to defile

Aggravated sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13

Indecent act with a child by custodian

Object sexual penetration of a victim under 13 years of age.

Court documents in this case describe Sprouse as a Louisa County schools driver who was supposed to take an autistic 10-year-old student to a school in Richmond.

The victim told sheriff’s deputies there were several assaults in a two-week span.

The Central Virginian reports Sprouse was no longer employed by the school system as of last summer. Sprouse was first arrested around the same time.

Sprouse is scheduled to be in Louisa County Circuit Court on January 25 to handle attorney arrangements.