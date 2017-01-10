Louisa County Grand Jury Indicts 2 Suspects in Capital Murder Case

Two suspects charged in a Louisa County murder case are now facing capital murder charges.

A grand jury indicted Dion Phoenix and Darcel Murphy on Monday, January 9.

Phoenix, Murphy and Tobias Owens are already facing breaking and entering with intent to commit murder, first-degree murder, robbery, and firearm-related charges.

Authorities say all three men are responsible for the murder 43-year-old Kevin Eugene Robinson.

Deputies with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to Robinson’s home in the 2100 block of Oakland Road on March 30, 2016. Family members had discovered Robinson’s body when they went to check on him.

Investigators believe Robinson and the three suspects got into a shootout a few days earlier inside the home. They say evidence suggests Robinson fought back, but he was shot multiple times.

It was announced on April 11, 2016, that all three men were in custody, though authorities have not offered details on their capture.

Owens’ trial is scheduled to begin in February.

Phoenix and Murphy are due back in court in March for separate hearings.