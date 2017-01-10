Mary Baldwin University Kicks Off Listening Tour

Mary Baldwin University (MBU) has kicked off a listening tour. The tour is a response to the community's plea for transparency following November's news that MBU is introducing three coeducational residential programs next year.

MBU President Pamela Fox started off Monday night’s event at Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences by saying the decision was out of necessity, and is part of a strategic plan to increase enrollment.

"I am heartbroken by the decision that's been made and that the alumni were not engaged because I believe that your alumni would have stepped up if you had been transparent to try everything that we could to save the college," said Nicole Medina, MBU class member of 1997.

"You've been very successful at reassuring us that Mary Baldwin was not at risk, and that there was no risk of us going co-ed. And now we find out that that's not quite the case,” said Melissa Patrick, MBU class member of 1978.

Fox says Mary Baldwin University remains a women-centered liberal arts school, and encourages alumni involvement with a promise for more transparency.